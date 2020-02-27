Wind Advisory for western Massachusetts with gusts over 40MPH

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winds will increase with skies turning partly sunny Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible anywhere with isolated power outages not out of the question.

Colder air will drop in for the afternoon as we head for the 30s with a stray flurry possible.

Tonight will remain windy with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind Advisory: Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 8 p.m. Wind gusts over 40 mph possible.

Wind Advisory: Berkshire County until Midnight. Wind gusts over 45 mph possible.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking a chilly and dry weekend before wet and mild weather returns next week.

