Wind Advisory: Gusts to reach as high as 50 mph Friday

(WWLP) – There will be a Wind Advisory in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 12 p.m. to Midnight Friday and from 10 a.m. to Midnight for Berkshire County as wind gusts could reach as high as 50 mph.

A strong northwesterly wind will increase and peak this afternoon. Gusts could top 30 to 40 mph at times. It wouldn’t hurt to keep your electronics charged up just in case you lose power.

There will be a few widely scattered showers Friday morning with temperatures in the 50s. The rest of the day, there is just a chance for isolated showers with a sun/cloud mix. The Berkshires will be mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s.

Scattered rain is possible in the valley after 9/10 p.m., while snow will move into areas that cool down the fastest like in the Berkshires, Franklin County, and the Worcester hills. This will only last a few hours and may produce some coatings.

We dry out Saturday morning. Eventually, we’ll become bright on Saturday with highs near 60. Tomorrow night, clouds will be on the rise with lows in the low to mid-40s.