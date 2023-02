CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties Friday from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It will be a windy day with highs in the low to mid 30s and wind gusts may reach up to 45 mph. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.

Wind Gusts