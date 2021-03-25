Wind advisory in effect for western Massachusetts Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for western Massachusetts from 12:00 p.m. until midnight Friday.

Berkshire County:

  • Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties:

  • Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

