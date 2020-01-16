Wind Advisory in western Massachusetts into Friday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 1:00 a.m. Friday.
It will be a windy day with highs in the lower 40s but temperatures will be falling during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph at times this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will continue to drop tonight and it will be a be cold and windy night with lows in the teens but the wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and even below zero at times.
Friday will be a mostly sunny but cold and breezy day with highs only in the low to mid-20s.
It’ll be really cold Friday night with lows down in the single digits.
7 Day Forecast
