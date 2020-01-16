1  of  2
Watch Live
22News InFocus 2PM: LGBTQ support program for youth Senate opens to hear articles of impeachment against President Trump

Wind Advisory in western Massachusetts into Friday morning

Weather News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 1:00 a.m. Friday.

It will be a windy day with highs in the lower 40s but temperatures will be falling during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph at times this afternoon and evening.

22News Weather Alerts

Temperatures will continue to drop tonight and it will be a be cold and windy night with lows in the teens but the wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and even below zero at times.

Friday will be a mostly sunny but cold and breezy day with highs only in the low to mid-20s.

It’ll be really cold Friday night with lows down in the single digits.

7 Day Forecast

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets