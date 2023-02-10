CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday for western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin, & Berkshire County with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Residents woke up to some areas of dense patchy fog in spots Friday morning but the winds will be on the increase and that will get rid of the fog. Skies will become partly sunny to mostly sunny and winds will gust over 25 mph at times throughout the day. It will be mild, with high temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs around 40 degrees. Sunday looks nice and mild with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 40s.