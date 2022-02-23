CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County and western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s before noon. Clouds will clear out, the wind will start to pick up, and the air will start to cool in the early afternoon. It’ll be mostly clear & in the low 30s by 7 p.m.

Winds from the west of 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected that may impact unsecured objects, tree limbs, and power outages.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from late Thursday night through Friday. The 22News Storm Team is tracking the winter storm for Friday with the latest updates on 22News starting at 5 p.m.