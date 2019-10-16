Wind and rainfall forecast Wednesday into Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain chances start in the late afternoon after 3:00 p.m. with likely rain by 5:00 p.m. Winds will be on the increase as the rain pushes in.

The heaviest of rain, and gusty winds, will continue overnight into Thursday morning. We don’t expect widespread flooding. Some minor street flooding is possible, especially in urban areas. We could get a good soaking with a few inches of rain.

Rain weakens tomorrow, but it will last into the morning and afternoon. The target tomorrow will be the western hills, but a few scattered showers could make it into the valley. Rain chances dwindle toward the evening with highs much cooler in the low 50s. It will be very cloudy, and gusty winds are likely most of the day.

