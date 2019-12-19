Wind Chill Advisories in effect: Expect below zero wind chills this morning

Bundle up this morning! Wind gusts of over 30 mph and temperatures in the single digits and teens are making it feel like it’s below zero.

Wind chill advisories are in effect until 10am for parts of the area:

Wind Chill Advisory: Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, and Franklin Counties until 10am . Wind chills as low as -10 to -20 this morning.

Wind Chill Advisory: Berkshire County until 10am. Wind chills as low as -10 to -20 this morning.

For those in the rest of western Massachusetts, your wind chills will still drop below zero, but not necessarily double digits below zero.

Remember, the wind chill is the “feels-like” temperature on exposed skin. When it’s cold, the wind makes it feel colder, because it pulls away body heat from exposed skin. Cover skin as much as possible and wear plenty of layers today to stay warm.

Wind gusts will slowly back off this afternoon, but it will still be breezy tonight.

By Sunday temperatures get back into the 40s again!

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the cold, followed by milder air for the first few days of winter.

