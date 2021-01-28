Wind chill advisory: Arctic air could make it feel like -20 overnight Thursday

(WWLP) – A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from midnight Thursday night until Noon Friday.

Wind chills as low as -20 degrees are possible overnight through Friday morning.



Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning with more on the way of sunshine this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be up around 30 degrees. It will also become breezy.



Arctic air starts to move in tonight. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the single digits but with gusty northwest winds, it will feel like it’s 10 to 20 degrees below zero with the wind chill. When it’s that cold frostbite can set in, in 30 minutes.

We’ll have lots of sunshine on Friday but it will be bitterly cold. Highs will only be in the teens but the wind chill will make it feel like it’s in the single digits.



Friday night will be another cold and windy night with lows in the lower single digits and the wind chill making it feel like it’s well below zero. Skies will be mostly clear.



Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the lower 20s.