Wind chill advisory Tuesday with temperatures below 0

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wind chill temperatures or feels-like temperatures will drop to 10 below zero early Tuesday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Berkshire County, and the western areas of Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

What exactly is the wind chill?

First, we need to explain that your body is continuously giving off heat. When there is no wind, that leaves a layer of warmer air around your body which helps to insulate your body and keep warm.

But when you have a wind, that wind essentially breaks up that warm layer, making you feel colder. That’s because the breeze speeds up heat loss. It’s pretty similar to the process of blowing on food when it’s too hot. Blowing on it helps to cool it off.

Wind chill also has a direct relation to frostbite time. Many areas could see wind chills ten below zero Tuesday morning, which could lead to frostbite in 30 minutes.