Wind chill advisory: Wind chills as low as -20 possible Friday

(WWLP) – A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts until noon Friday.

Wind chills as low as -20 degrees are possible Friday morning.

It will be a bitterly cold end to the week. We’ll have lots of sunshine Friday but temperatures will only get up into the teens and the wind chill will continue to make it feel like it’s below zero.

Tonight skies will be mostly clear and it will be another bitterly cold night with lows down around zero and the wind chill making it feel like it’s well below zero.



Skies will be sunny on Saturday but it will continue to be cold with highs around 20 degrees and wind chills in the teens and single digits.



Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and winds will be lighter.



As we head into next week we’re tracking the chance for accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday.