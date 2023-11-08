CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures were in the 40s across western Massachusetts Wednesday but with the wind chill it felt more like the 30s.

As we get closer to winter, you will start to hear the term “wind chill” more often. The wind chill is the feels-like temperature on exposed skin. Wind pulls away the heat from your body making it feel colder than it actually is as it lowers your body temperature.

Current Wind Chill Temperatures

When this happens, it can lead to frostbite and hypothermia if not taken care of. Not only does wind chill impact humans but it can also be harmful to animals.

When you hear the term wind chill, just know it will feel colder than what the temperature is outside, and you should dress accordingly.

The warning signs of hypothermia include exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, or slurred speech. For infants, symptoms include bright red, cold skin, and very low energy.

The warning signs of frostbite include waxy, very hard-feeling skin. A lot of shivering, dizziness, signs of confusion, or if someone seems extra sleepy.

If you or someone you’re with is experiencing these symptoms call 911 immediately.