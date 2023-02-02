CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Chill Warning is now in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 6 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday for wind chill values as low as -20 to -40 degrees.

Thursday will be a bit warmer than Wednesday. There will be a breeze from the southwest. It will be a partly to mostly sunny and relatively mild day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Current Wind Chill Temperatures

Big chill arrives in Massachusetts

The arctic cold arrives very early Friday morning, with gusty winds. High temperatures in the teens on Friday may occur Friday morning. The wind will make it feel like the temperature is well below zero much of the day.

The bitterly cold weather will continue Friday night and Saturday with wind chills 20 to 40 degrees below zero at times.

Milder air, with highs in the 40s will return on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy

Highs: 34-38

Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chance Snow Showers, Breezy & Cold

Lows: 6-12

Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy & Bitterly Cold

Highs: 14-18

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cold

Highs: 16-20

