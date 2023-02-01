CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Thursday night through Saturday for all of western Massachusetts for wind chill values as low as -25 to -40 degrees.

Wednesday’s morning temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s with mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. There will be a breeze from the northwest between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear skies and cold. Lows in the teens.

Thursday is Groundhog Day and it looks to be partly sunny with highs in the 30s.

Current Wind Chill Temperatures

Heart of the cold arrives in Massachusetts

The “big chill” arrives Friday! Dangerously cold wind chills are possible with wind chills as low as 40 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. In addition to the dangerously low wind chills, strong northwest winds may cause power outages Friday afternoon and evening.

7 Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

Highs: 28-32

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered Clouds

Lows: 12-18

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny

Highs: 36-40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

Lows: 14-20

