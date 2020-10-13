Wind from recent derecho makes trees more susceptible to damage in future

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The significant local wind damage from Wednesday, October 7, has officially been labeled as a derecho by the National Weather Service. This means it was an incredibly widespread wind event, extending for over 250 miles.

Wind gusts reached as high as 88 mph in western Massachusetts. And while that wind caused extensive damage to trees and power lines, it didn’t take down every tree.

However, a wind event that powerful can weaken many more trees. That weakening of trees can make them easier to fall anytime winds get just a little bit gusty, or even if rainfall is heavy enough to weigh down on the leaves.

This is not the first significant wind event we’ve had this year. Tropical Storm Isaias took down many local trees in the beginning of August, making many more trees more susceptible to wind damage since then.