Wind from recent derecho makes trees more susceptible to damage in future

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The significant local wind damage from Wednesday, October 7, has officially been labeled as a derecho by the National Weather Service. This means it was an incredibly widespread wind event, extending for over 250 miles.

Wind gusts reached as high as 88 mph in western Massachusetts. And while that wind caused extensive damage to trees and power lines, it didn’t take down every tree.

However, a wind event that powerful can weaken many more trees. That weakening of trees can make them easier to fall anytime winds get just a little bit gusty, or even if rainfall is heavy enough to weigh down on the leaves.

This is not the first significant wind event we’ve had this year. Tropical Storm Isaias took down many local trees in the beginning of August, making many more trees more susceptible to wind damage since then.

  • Power out on Essex St in Ludlow at 5:15 pm
  • My neighbors 20 year old willow tree came down in the storm. Sorry for your loss Jack and Joan.
  • High wind tears at tree in back yard.
  • Unnamed
  • I was sitting at an outdoor patio area in Northampton, the wind started picking up but there was still spots of sun and it seemed fine. As we were leaving, it suddenly started hailing quarter sized hail and very strong wind and rain. As we got on 91 south, there were multiple trees down in the right lane, more up by the I90 exit as well. I was the passenger in the car so I took some photos
  • Tree down on electric line on North Street in Granby 
  • Hail today with the first wave of thunderstorms
  • Watched the storm roll in over Shelburne and was able to get a pretty cool picture 
  • Rt47 closed between Hadley and S Hadley, wires down and burning. Use Rt116.
  • Storm blew through and ripped up our Gazebo off our deck that was screwed in.
  • The tree in our backyard was struck by lightning and fell.
  • Storm coming over the mountain in Montgomery 
  • Unnamed
  • storm brought down multiple trees crushing RV, Race Car Hauler, Jeep and Dodge Ram.  Also went through roof of race shop.
  • Driving East on Allen Street, Springfield during today’s storM Two trees down!!
  • West Springfield Rochelle Street
  • 16 South Winthrop St, Chicopee
  • Large tree limb down on parked car on Delmore St in Springfield, off Wilbraham Rd.
  • Greenfield
  • Holyoke end of Gilman St
  • Ludlow
  • Tree across wires in Washington, MA
  • Wilbraham
  • Feeding Hills MA
  • Tree fell in front of Roberta G Doering Agawam
  • Beautiful rainbow after the storm above wingate nursing home in East longmeadow 
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed

