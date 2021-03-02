Wind gust reports in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Winds have gusted to over 50 mph at times overnight and into Tuesday morning in the western Massachusetts area.

A Wind Advisory was in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 10 a.m. A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties through 10 a.m. for wind chills in the teens below zero.





The following is a list of wind gust reports by county:

Franklin County

Orange: 55 mph 10:52 p.m. 03/01

Turners falls: 46 mph 9:50 p.m. 03/01

Hampden County

Mt. Tom: 78 mph 4:12 a.m. 03/02

Westfield-Barnes: 61 mph 4:53 a.m. 03/02

Westover Airforce Base in Chicopee: 56 mph 3:56 a.m. 03/02

Westfield:51 mph 4:12 a.m. 03/02

Hampshire County

Easthampton: 51 mph 9:30 p.m. 03/01

Amherst: 48 mph 9:30 p.m. 03/01

Easthampton:47 mph 10:51 p.m. 03/01

Berkshire County: