Wind gust reports in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Winds have gusted to over 50 mph at times overnight and into Tuesday morning in the western Massachusetts area.

Wind Advisory was in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 10 a.m. A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties through 10 a.m. for wind chills in the teens below zero.

The following is a list of wind gust reports by county:

Franklin County

  • Orange: 55 mph 10:52 p.m. 03/01
  • Turners falls: 46 mph 9:50 p.m. 03/01

Hampden County

  • Mt. Tom: 78 mph 4:12 a.m. 03/02
  • Westfield-Barnes: 61 mph 4:53 a.m. 03/02
  • Westover Airforce Base in Chicopee: 56 mph 3:56 a.m. 03/02
  • Westfield:51 mph 4:12 a.m. 03/02

Hampshire County

  • Easthampton: 51 mph 9:30 p.m. 03/01
  • Amherst: 48 mph 9:30 p.m. 03/01
  • Easthampton:47 mph 10:51 p.m. 03/01

Berkshire County:

  • Harriman Airport in North Adams: 60 mph 9:30 pm 03/01
  • Pittsfield Municipal Airport: 59 mph 9:54 p.m. 03/01
  • Adams: 54 mph 8:35 p.m. 03/01
  • Peru: 41 mph 8:38 p.m. 03/01
  • Williamstown: 41 mph 8:00 p.m. 03/01

