Wind gust reports in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Winds have gusted to over 50 mph at times overnight and into Tuesday morning in the western Massachusetts area.
A Wind Advisory was in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 10 a.m. A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for western Hampden, western Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties through 10 a.m. for wind chills in the teens below zero.
The following is a list of wind gust reports by county:
Franklin County
- Orange: 55 mph 10:52 p.m. 03/01
- Turners falls: 46 mph 9:50 p.m. 03/01
Hampden County
- Mt. Tom: 78 mph 4:12 a.m. 03/02
- Westfield-Barnes: 61 mph 4:53 a.m. 03/02
- Westover Airforce Base in Chicopee: 56 mph 3:56 a.m. 03/02
- Westfield:51 mph 4:12 a.m. 03/02
Hampshire County
- Easthampton: 51 mph 9:30 p.m. 03/01
- Amherst: 48 mph 9:30 p.m. 03/01
- Easthampton:47 mph 10:51 p.m. 03/01
Berkshire County:
- Harriman Airport in North Adams: 60 mph 9:30 pm 03/01
- Pittsfield Municipal Airport: 59 mph 9:54 p.m. 03/01
- Adams: 54 mph 8:35 p.m. 03/01
- Peru: 41 mph 8:38 p.m. 03/01
- Williamstown: 41 mph 8:00 p.m. 03/01