CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Monday evening until Tuesday morning.

Monday will be a cloudy and mild day with rain, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Rain will continue Monday night but will taper off around midnight. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 30s. It will be a windy night with gusts up to 40-50 MPH possible.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day with highs in the low to mid 40s.