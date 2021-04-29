Wind gusts up to 50 MPH Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for western Massachusetts from 12:00 p.m. until midnight.

West winds of 15 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH are expected for all of southern New England. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Afternoon highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 60s. It will be raining most of the afternoon and evening. Tonight, rain tapers off late with lows in the low 50s. There’s another chance for patchy fog.

Rain chances have gone down quite a bit for tomorrow. We’ll have sun/clouds and breezy conditions with just a chance for isolated showers throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 60s.