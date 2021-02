CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have been woken up Thursday morning by the sound of the wind.

We did have some windy weather, especially in the morning. The reason for that was a strong area of low pressure over Canada along with a cold front that passed through. Winds gusted between 30 and 45 mph across western Massachusetts.

The good news is that the winds will continue to get lighter as we head through the evening hours and for the end of the work week.