NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of Massachusetts was under a tornado watch on Sunday morning which led to an EF-0 tornado touching down in North Brookfield in Worcester County.

An EF-0 is the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita scale which goes from 0-5

An EF-0 tornado has winds of 65-85 mph

The tornado that touched down in North Brookfield had winds of 80 mph which can cause damage to trees, powerlines, and minor home damage. A tornado is formed when slow-moving air at the surface is met with fast-moving upper-level winds high up in the atmosphere. This creates a rotating column of air which allows air to rapidly be forced vertically into the atmosphere creating an updraft.

As this column of air goes vertical, this rotating updraft creates a funnel cloud which can lead to a tornado touching down on the surface.