Windy afternoon in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday afternoon, skies will go from cloudy to sunny with the risk for a briefly heavy shower. High temperatures today should reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
As the wind increases late afternoon we’ll notice temperatures dropping quickly into the evening. Wind gusts of 40 – 50 MPH are possible from late afternoon through mid-evening.
A cold front will move across western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut around 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
