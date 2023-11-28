CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday will be a sun and cloud mix with the chance for a few flurries and snow showers.

It will be a breezy day with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s but dress for the 20s due to the wind chill.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to the upper teens and low 20s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

