Winter has suddenly returned, but overall it’s still been pretty mild

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Overall this winter, it’s been hard not to notice how mild it’s been. We’ve had days in the 40s, 50s, 60s, and even reaching 70 degrees one day. But Friday and Saturday, temperatures plummeted; much of those days were spent in the single digits, teens, and 20s.

Saturday was not one of those you days you wanted to get caught outside without your winter gear. However, we aren’t quite record cold, in fact not even close. The record for Saturday is a bone-chilling 18 degrees below zero, set in 1943. The average high for Saturday is 35 degrees, and the average low is 18.

Saturday morning, lows dipped to 4 degrees in Chicopee and Westfield, 1 degree in Orange, and below zero in the Berkshires.

Some locals say all it takes it making sure you’re bundled up in your winter gear, and that it’s not that bad when the chill is combined with dry weather.”When it’s cold outside and when um, I wake up in the morning and my car is not icy and I don’t have to take forever defrosting the windows,” Zee, in Chicopee, told 22News.

We do have some wintry weather on the way, on Tuesday morning. And a warm-up too. Highs Monday and Tuesday will rebound back into the 40s. However, toward the end of the workweek, we are expecting another blast of cold air.