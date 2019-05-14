Winter-like weather in May not a shock to western Massachusetts residents

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – More snow is in the forecast for the Berkshires this week.

After getting some snow on Sunday, Berkshire County residents may see some more. Thankfully, it was a clean slate by Monday night, as most of the snow melted earlier in the day.

Tiny amounts of snow line Otis Stage Road along Route 23. People who live in the Hilltowns and the Berkshires have learned to live with it.

“In the winter time we complain all winter how cold it is and how much snow we got,” said Don Chaffee from Otis. “Then in the summertime, I turn around and I go the other way and complain about how hot it is and I wish it was winter again. I guess we’re really never happy.”

Chaffee has lived in Otis for 64 years. Late season snowfall isn’t out of the ordinary there.

“We had a little over an inch maybe yesterday,” Chaffee told 22News. “It comes and goes.”

For others – snow is not something they wanted to see. Elijah Southard just returned from a visit to Florida.

“On the way up, I passed about four or five cars with about 3 or 4 inches of snow,” said Southard of Lee. “It was insane on top of their cars. And I’m like what the heck is going on here. We’re in mid-May.”

The snowfall was the talk of the town and all throughout western Massachusetts. Social media also lit up with pictures of the snow.

One person wrote on Twitter: Such miserable weather today. May 12th and its 43 degrees.

Others pointed out – slick road conditions.

“Weather is unpredictable, to say the least,” Southard added.

Especially in those higher elevations.

More snow or rain on the way? Click here for the latest local forecast!

