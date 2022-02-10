CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP) – February is usually a pretty snowy month but so far we haven’t seen very much snow. 22New is working for you with what we can expect for the rest of the month.

Usually we’re dealing with cold and snow right now, but today was another very mild day. Temperatures made it up into the 40s this afternoon and the snow continues to disappear.

You may be looking forward to spring but we can still get quite a bit of snow and cold temperatures during the month of February. However, if you are looking forward to spring weather there is some good news for you.

According to NOAA’s temperature outlook for the rest of the month, it is expected to be warmer than average here in the northeast. When it comes to precipitation it is expected to be near normal.

And if you’re counting down, there are now just 38 days left until the official start of spring on March 20th. Maybe not quite spring-like temperatures but it was another mild day today with highs in the 40s.