Winter storm essentials you should consider putting in your car

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ve probably stocked your home with all the winter storm essentials but if you have to be on the roads Friday, it’s important to make sure your car is ready too.

A scary scenario in Virginia with cars stranded for hours in freezing temperatures is now a reminder that with a winter storm heading our way, it’s important to equip your car for these conditions.

Mary Maguire from AAA Northeast told 22News, “This is something that we don’t anticipate happening, but when it does we’re very grateful to make sure that we have the essentials with us that can make being stranded in bad weather, in the snow when it’s cold a little bit more bearable.”

Some basic items AAA suggests you should always have in your car:

A charged cellphone

First aid kit

Drinking water and snacks

A flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Blankets

Rags, paper towels or wipes

Basic set of tools, duct tape, road flares

Ice scraper

Jumper cables

Traction aid such as sand, salt, even cat litter will work

Raincoat, gloves

Most importantly, a shovel

Sarah Drucker is heading home to Great Barrington before the storm, “I always just keep the essentials like a brush in the trunk. My mom always tells me to dress warm before driving in a storm, just in case my car breaks down, I’m not stranded in a t-shirt.”

AAA is urging people to avoid driving whenever there is a winter storm but if you have to drive, make sure to take your time out on the roads.