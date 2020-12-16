Winter storm on the way: New study shows sledding risks

(WWLP) – With a winter storm set to hit Wednesday night, many Massachusetts residents are probably anticipating conditions perfect for sledding.

However, a new study shows that sledding isn’t as risk-free as people might think. The study was conducted by the Centers for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Researchers found that between 2008 and 2017, 220,488 patients were treated in U.S. emergency departments for injuries related to sledding. Nearly 70% of these patients were children age 19 years and younger.

The study found that children were almost seven times more likely to be treated in an emergency room than adults for sledding-related injury. The majority of injuries resulted from collisions.

“Collision is particularly concerning because of the outcomes,” said Rebecca McAdams, MA, MPH, co-author of this study and senior research associate in the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s. “We found that patients who were injured from a collision were more likely to injure their head, be diagnosed with a concussion or closed-head injury (CHI), and were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized than patients injured by all other mechanisms.”

The most frequently injured body part is the head, for both adults and children. Of the children treated for sledding related injuries, nearly 82% sustained a head injury. Researchers recommend wearing a helmet to reduce the risk and seriousness of head injuries.

There was a slight decrease in sledding-related injuries over the ten-year study period.

“While we were happy to see that the number of sledding-related injuries have gone down in recent years, the fact that these injuries are still happening at this rate means we need to do a better job getting the information out about the potential dangers associated with sledding and what families can do to prevent the injuries from occurring so this can remain a fun family activity,” said Lara McKenzie, PhD, MA, senior author of the study and principal investigator in the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s.

Researchers recommend people follow these tips while sledding: