CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the busiest travel days of the year, made a little more difficult today due to the rainy, windy weather. 22News had the chance to speak with people out running last minute errands today to see how the storm is affecting their holiday travel plans.

As the days count down to Christmas, the number of cars on the road goes up. Despite fluctuating gas prices, the majority of Americans are driving to their holiday destinations and many not letting this pre-Christmas storm, packed with wind and rain, get in their way.

“The worst part of the weather is just getting from your car into the store. once you get into the store, it’s not too bad. Everyone’s friendly and in a Christmas mood so that really helps,” Stan Baron, from West Springfield said.

People struggled with their umbrellas and also with traffic.

“It’s a lot more traffic than I’m used to. it’s probably going to make everyone slow down a little bit. I hope everyone slows down a little bit,” Andrew Moore from Indiana told 22News.

The weather was the culprit behind several back ups and traffic snarls in the area. One in West Springfield due to a down traffic light. Streets closed in Longmeadow due to power lines, and a rollover crash on I-91 North in Springfield.



While it was balmy and in the low 50s and high 40s earlier in the day, a big change is coming.

If you are heading out tonight please use caution. Temperatures are going to plummet and there will be slick spots. You can expect additional congestion in and around shopping centers and AAA stating the busiest time on the road tonight will be 4p.m. to 7p.m recommending travel after 8 p.m. tonight for less traffic.