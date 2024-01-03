There's a storm on the way with a chance of accumulating snow this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the flip of the calendar into the new year, Massachusetts also may be seeing a flip in our weather pattern with the chance for some snow this weekend.

So far this season there has barely been any snow. This season-to-date snowfall recorded at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 0.6″ of snow and all of that fell in November. On average by this time of the season starting January, there usually is a season total of around 13″, so it is over a foot when it comes to the snowfall deficit.

That could all change going into the weekend as the 22News Storm Team is watching the potential for the first plowable snowfall. There certainly will be a storm that forms along the East Coast, but the question still is, how strong does the system get and what is the exact track?

As meteorologists, one of the biggest tools used is computer models that look at conditions in the atmosphere. There are a ton of them but of course, the major models like the American (GFS) model, the European (ECMWF) model, the Canadian (CMC) model, and NAM model, etc. These models are in disagreement like siblings fighting regarding the exact track and strength and that is pretty typical when you are 4+ days out from the storm.

Some models show the storm developing off the coast of New Jersey and riding along the eastern seaboard into the Gulf of Maine which would be a stronger storm and would give more snowfall in western Massachusetts while others show a more southern track with a weaker system and a more out to sea scenario which would give western Massachusetts less snow.

Storm Track: Slide arrows to compare the Northern vs. Southern tracks

As the weekend gets closer the models and observations will get clearer on what the outcome will be, and the 22News Storm Team will update the forecast as soon as the details are released.