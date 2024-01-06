CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP ) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Saturday afternoon through early Monday morning for heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 12 inches in portions of Massachusetts.

Saturday’s 7 am temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s. If we see any sun on Saturday, it will disappear fairly quickly! We’ll be cloudy for most of the day, with a light breeze from the east. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

We expect the snow to start between 5 pm-8 pm. The snow will be heaviest from 10 pm Saturday to 3 am Sunday.

There will be some steady light to moderate snow on Sunday morning. The snow will taper to flurries Sunday shortly after noon and end before 7 pm. Everyone will get a “plowable” accumulation. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low 30s.

We will update the timing and impacts of the weekend’s snow, on 22News.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Snow Arrives 5-8 pm

Highs: 32-36

Winds: E 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Snow, Heavy At Times After 10 pm.

Lows: 24-30

SUNDAY: AM Snow. Light Snow/Flurries PM. Snow Ends 4 pm-7p

Highs: 30-34

MONDAY: Sunny

Highs: 36-40

