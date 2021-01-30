Winter Storm Watch for all of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
It looks like snow will begin Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday. Right now it looks like we could see a fairly significant accumulation of snow here in western Massachusetts.
Forecast Discussion
A Severe Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the following areas from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon:
- Northern Berkshire County
- Southern Berkshire County
- Eastern Franklin County
- Western Franklin County
- Eastern Hampden County
- Western Hampden County
- Eastern Hampshire County
- Western Hampshire County