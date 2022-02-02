Winter Storm Watch for snow/sleet Thursday night into Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts Thursday night through Friday evening for the chance of rain transitioning to ice and snow creating slippery travel.

It is likely that there will be some accumulating snow and, or sleet Thursday night and Friday.

