Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and western Hampden County from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 6 or more inches possible.

Travel could be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roadways Saturday late morning into the night time period.

Rain will move in Friday night and as we head into Saturday morning, it will likely mix with or change to snow in the hills and the Berkshires and we could see it mix with snow in the valley as well. The potential does exist for a significant accumulation of snow especially in the hills and the Berkshires but there could also be an accumulation in the valley depending on the track of the storm. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 40s.

The rain and snow will likely continue into Saturday evening but should start to taper off overnight.

