(WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from late Thursday night through Friday.

From late Thursday evening through Friday morning heavy snow is possible throughout the Pioneer Valley. Total snow accumulations of 6 to more than 10 inches of snow in the areas of Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties, the Springfield area could see between 5 and 8 inches.

Snowfall Forecast

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be likely for a period of time and the evening commute could possibly be impacted.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking the winter storm with the latest updates on 22News starting at 5 p.m.