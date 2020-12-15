Winter Storm Watch: Potentially significant snow Wednesday Night into Thursday

Winter Storm Watch:

Overnight the National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Watches for Hampden, Hampshire & Berkshire Counties starting Wednesday at 7PM and continuing until Thursday at 1PM.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued for the potential of snowfall accumulation of 6″ or higher over a 12 hour period or 8″ or higher over a 24 hour period.

Timing:

Snow Begins: Wednesday 7 PM – 10 PM

Heaviest Snow: Thursday Midnight – 7 AM

Snow Ends: Thursday 11 AM – 3 PM

Snowfall Forecast & Uncertainty:

The toughest part of this forecast looks to be due to a sharp cutoff from areas of high snowfall accumulation to areas that don’t end up with much. This range from high snowfall to low snowfall may occur over a short distance from south to north. Determining exactly where this cutoff happens will be our challenge over the next 36 hours.

Here’s our FIRST SNOWFALL FORECAST. Keep checking back as we made adjustments to the forecast in the lead up to the storm.