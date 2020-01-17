Winter Storm Watch: Saturday afternoon-night

A quick-hitting winter storm will bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts late Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for ALL of western Massachusetts from 3pm Saturday through 7am Sunday.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

  • Saturday Morning: Dry and Becoming Cloudy
  • Saturday 2pm-5pm: Snow arriving from west to east
  • Saturday 5pm-11pm: Heaviest snow, majority of accumulation with snowfall rates occasionally reaching 1″/hour
  • Saturday 11pm-Sunday 3am: Snow showers wrapping up, some rain could mix in
  • Sunday: Windy with some flurries/sprinkles. Melting with highs in the upper 30s.

Snow Accumulation & Precipitation Type

  • Mostly snow with this storm
  • Some rain could mix in with snow as storm ends overnight
  • 3-5″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley with 4-8″ of snow north & west
  • Snow is generally light and fluffy, but may end a little sticky as temperatures warm
  • Best day to clear the snow is Sunday before temperatures get very cold next week and snow hardens up
  • Here’s our initial snowfall forecast map for this storm.

