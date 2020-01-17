Winter Storm Watch: Saturday afternoon-night

A quick-hitting winter storm will bring accumulating snow to all of western Massachusetts late Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for ALL of western Massachusetts from 3pm Saturday through 7am Sunday.
Here’s what we’re expecting:
Timing:
- Saturday Morning: Dry and Becoming Cloudy
- Saturday 2pm-5pm: Snow arriving from west to east
- Saturday 5pm-11pm: Heaviest snow, majority of accumulation with snowfall rates occasionally reaching 1″/hour
- Saturday 11pm-Sunday 3am: Snow showers wrapping up, some rain could mix in
- Sunday: Windy with some flurries/sprinkles. Melting with highs in the upper 30s.
Snow Accumulation & Precipitation Type
- Mostly snow with this storm
- Some rain could mix in with snow as storm ends overnight
- 3-5″ of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley with 4-8″ of snow north & west
- Snow is generally light and fluffy, but may end a little sticky as temperatures warm
- Best day to clear the snow is Sunday before temperatures get very cold next week and snow hardens up
- Here’s our initial snowfall forecast map for this storm.