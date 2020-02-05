Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s icy mix

(WWLP) – A complicated storm will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to western Massachusetts on Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisories of various start & end times have been issued by the National Weather Service for ALL of western Massachusetts.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:
- Hampden and Eastern Hampshire Counties: 1 am Thursday-1 pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
- Eastern Franklin County: 1 am Thursday-7 pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
- Western Franklin and Western Hampshire Counties: 1 am Thursday-10pm.
- Berkshire County: 11 pm tonight-4pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
In general, the farther south & east you live, the earlier you’ll switch from a wintry mix over to rain. The farther north & west you live, the longer you’ll hang on to an icy mix.
Timing:
- Snow Begins: Thursday 1-3 am
- Snow to Sleet: Thursday 6-9 am
- Sleet to Freezing Rain: Thursday 7 am-11 am
- Freezing Rain to Plain Rain: Gradually Thursday midday-evening. Freezing rain lasting longest in the hills.
- Friday Afternoon-Evening: Change from rain back to snow
Snow/Sleet Accumulation
- Snow & Sleet Accumulations highest north/west
- Coating-1″ of snow/sleet for the lower Pioneer Valley
- Up to 3″ of snow/sleet in areas northwest