Fire on Water Street in Indian Orchard

Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s icy mix

Weather News

(WWLP) – A complicated storm will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to western Massachusetts on Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories of various start & end times have been issued by the National Weather Service for ALL of western Massachusetts.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

  • Hampden and Eastern Hampshire Counties: 1 am Thursday-1 pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
  • Eastern Franklin County: 1 am Thursday-7 pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
  • Western Franklin and Western Hampshire Counties: 1 am Thursday-10pm.
  • Berkshire County: 11 pm tonight-4pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

In general, the farther south & east you live, the earlier you’ll switch from a wintry mix over to rain. The farther north & west you live, the longer you’ll hang on to an icy mix.

Timing:

  • Snow Begins: Thursday 1-3 am
  • Snow to Sleet: Thursday 6-9 am
  • Sleet to Freezing Rain: Thursday 7 am-11 am
  • Freezing Rain to Plain Rain: Gradually Thursday midday-evening. Freezing rain lasting longest in the hills.
  • Friday Afternoon-Evening: Change from rain back to snow

Snow/Sleet Accumulation

  • Snow & Sleet Accumulations highest north/west
  • Coating-1″ of snow/sleet for the lower Pioneer Valley
  • Up to 3″ of snow/sleet in areas northwest

