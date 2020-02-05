Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s icy mix

(WWLP) – A complicated storm will bring a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain to western Massachusetts on Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories of various start & end times have been issued by the National Weather Service for ALL of western Massachusetts.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:

Hampden and Eastern Hampshire Counties: 1 am Thursday-1 pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Eastern Franklin County: 1 am Thursday-7 pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Western Franklin and Western Hampshire Counties: 1 am Thursday-10pm.

Berkshire County: 11 pm tonight-4pm Thursday for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

In general, the farther south & east you live, the earlier you’ll switch from a wintry mix over to rain. The farther north & west you live, the longer you’ll hang on to an icy mix.

Timing:

Snow Begins: Thursday 1-3 am

Snow to Sleet: Thursday 6-9 am

Sleet to Freezing Rain: Thursday 7 am-11 am

Freezing Rain to Plain Rain: Gradually Thursday midday-evening. Freezing rain lasting longest in the hills.

Friday Afternoon-Evening: Change from rain back to snow

Snow/Sleet Accumulation