Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday morning mix

(WWLP) – A quick-hitting round of wintry weather will come through western Massachusetts overnight and through Thursday morning.

We’re not expecting a lot of snow, but the combination of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain could make for some slippery spots for your Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for the entire area:

Winter Weather Advisory: Hampden County from 11 p.m. tonight until 9 a.m. Thursday for a light accumulation of snow/sleet with a little freezing rain.

Winter Weather Advisory: Hampshire & Franklin Counties from 11 p.m. tonight until Noon Thursday for a little more snow/sleet with freezing rain lasting longer, especially in the western hills.

Winter Weather Advisory: Southern Berkshire County from 7 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Thursday for a light accumulation of snow/sleet with some freezing rain.

Winter Weather Advisory: Northern Berkshire County from 10 p.m. tonight until 7 p.m. Thursday for more snow/sleet with freezing rain lasting longer.

Here’s what we expect for storm timing:

11 p.m. Wednesday night – 1 a.m. Thursday: Snow arrives

3 a.m. – 6 a.m. Thursday: Snow to sleet and freezing rain

6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Thursday: Wintry mix changing to rain for most of the valley, freezing rain continues in our western hills.

9 a.m. -noon Thursday: Any remaining freezing rain in the hills turns to plain rain

Noon- 3 p.m. Thursday. Lingering rain showers

Precipitation type & amounts: