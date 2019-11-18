Winter weather advisory into Tuesday

(WWLP) – Today will be a cloudy and chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. There will be a couple of rain showers this afternoon, but we’re not looking very wet today at all.

22News Storm Team Forecast Discussion

Our better chances of more widespread rain comes in late tonight. Plan on rain arriving near midnight with some spotty freezing rain over parts of the Berkshires. This will gradually change over to a rain/snow mix before wrapping up by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

As much as a dusting of snow is possible in the lower Pioneer Valley, if anything, but some thicker coatings of snow are possible in our eastern and especially western hills by tomorrow morning.

22News Snowfall Forecast

The rest of the day tomorrow is cloudy and dry with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Weather Alerts

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Western Franklin and western Hampshire Counties until 6 a.m. Tuesday for some spotty freezing drizzle this morning and the potential for some light icing late tonight before a changeover to snow showers.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Berkshire County, until 10 a.m. Tuesday for spotty freezing rain this morning, followed by the risk for more freezing rain later tonight mixing with sleet and snow into Tuesday morning.

Latest News: