Winter weather advisory issued for snow arriving Tuesday morning

(WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western Massachusetts for snow beginning Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire counties.

Snow starts early Tuesday morning around 5:00 a.m. and it will continue throughout the day. It’ll start to wind down during the evening commute. Most areas will see 2-4″. But, areas in the Berkshires and the foothills of the Berkshires could see more, near 3-6″.

Several towns in western Massachusetts have issued parking bans ahead of the snow storm.

Watch live weather updates from meteorologist Brian Lapis on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.