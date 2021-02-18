Winter Weather Advisory: Light snow in western Massachusetts Thursday into Friday

(WWLP) – There is a Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for some light snow in the area.

The advisory is from 12 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

Skies will be cloudy Thursday morning and there could be a few flurries and snow showers. Steadier light snow will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Thursday night with periods of light snow continuing. There may be just enough snow Thursday night to make a slippery evening commute. Lows will be in the lower 20s.

Friday will be a cloudy day with periods of light snow continuing on and off throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 30s.

This will be persistent but mostly light snow Thursday through Friday. Here’s our latest snowfall map including the snow total for Thursday and Friday.

We’re tracking sunshine and dry weather for the weekend with highs in the 30s.