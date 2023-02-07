(WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of western Massachusetts from 7:00 Tuesday night through 2:00 Wednesday morning. Rain and snow showers during the nighttime hours could cause slick travel.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis says rain and snow showers should develop around 6:00 P.M. Tuesday. A slushy coating is possible in some areas; mostly outside the lower Pioneer Valley. There is also a chance for freezing drizzle, creating icy spots.