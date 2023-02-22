CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 4 a.m. Friday.

What is the difference between sleet and freezing rain?

Freezing rain occurs when rain falls through a cold layer, right at the ground, and freezes on contact, causing a layer of ice to form.

Sleet forms when snow falls from the cloud melts as it falls through a layer above freezing and then falls back through another layer below freezing. The rain drop freezes and falls to the ground as sleet.

Snow starts from the cloud as a snowflake and stays snow all the way to the ground when all layers of the atmosphere are below freezing.