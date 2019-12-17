Winter weather causing slip and fall injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –Every winter, numerous people slip and fall on icy surfaces. You can seriously hurt your back, shoulder, arms, and even your head falling on ice.

The AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield is seeing many residents come in with bruises and fractures from falling on icy stairs, driveways, and parking lots.

“It happened a few times today,” said Tricia Porter, a Nurse Practitioner at AFC Urgent Care. “We’ve seen people walking, hobbling in having their loved ones helping them I mean its the season, the storms are going to keep coming this is just the beginning.”

Porter said they’ve been seeing more people recently slipping and falling on ice in parking lots. She recommends upgrading your footwear to a boot with higher traction and taking it slow whenever you’re walking on an icy surface.

Remember to apply sand or salt to your driveway and sidewalk and be mindful of black ice, especially at night.