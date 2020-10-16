Winter weather outlook for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday NOAA released its winter forecast for the 2020-2021 winter season.

The winter outlook calls for warmer than average temperatures over the southwest, the gulf states and up along the east coast to us here in New England.

As far as precipitation goes the winter outlook is calling for wetter than average conditions over the northern tier of the country and drier than average conditions over the southern part of the country.

In New England there are equal chances of seeing either above or below average precipitation. Some people 22News talked to are looking forward to winter.

“I like the brisk cool air. I think I’d like an intense winter that doesn’t last too long.” Margot Woodworth

“I like winter and I love snow. I love to go out an play in the snow, skiing and snow shoeing.” Darcy Durfee

“Oh yeah, I like the snow I don’t mind it because you can dress for it and be comfortable.” Ernest Houle

Some good news, the drought outlook for this winter is calling for some improvement in the drought conditions we are currently experiencing here in New England.

The outlook does not forecast seasonal snowfall accumulations because snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance.