CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been pretty cold lately, but we have had some mild temperatures this December.

Data shows that over the last 50 years, winters have gotten warmer.

Climate Central analyzed data from 240 locations across the country from 1970 to 2022. They found that winters in the U.S. have warmed by 3.8 degrees on average. The areas that saw the most and fastest warming were in the Great Lakes region and here in the Northeast.

The average winter temperature in Springfield warmed up by 4.9 degrees. And we’re also seeing 19 more warmer than average days each winter. The study also showed that the coldest days aren’t as cold and cold snaps are getting shorter.

Climate Central also found that winter is the fastest warming season for most of the country.