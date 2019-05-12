Wintry Mid May weather slows down many drivers on I-90

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Strange weather Sunday for Mid May, as a wintery mix, caused problems along the Masspike.

A mix of rain, sleet, and some wet snow caused several accidents along I-90 Sunday.The weather affected towns in Berkshire County and western Hampden County.

State police reduced the speed limit to 30 miles per hour on the Pike between the new york Line and mile marker 44 because of the weather conditions.

We Spoke to one driver about the traffic backups.

Egils Vigants of Connecticut told 22News, “We’re on our way from CT to Albany Mothers day to see my mom and dad and here we go making a pit stop when all heck breaks loose and the snow comes down and everything stops. It’s different, it’s exciting, memorable, that’s for sure.”

As of right now, the Speed limit is still reduced on some parts of the Pike.

