Wintry mix could damage your snowblower if you’re not careful

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some precautions you should take or you could end up having to get your snowblower repaired.

Chances are you’ve had to use your snowblower a few times already this season and while our first storm was mainly fluffy snow, our latest winter storm was an icy mix.

If you’re not careful when using your snow blower you could end up having to make costly repairs.

“If you see the snow just dribbling out of the end of the chute, that means the belt is just spinning and it’s not shooting the snow out and it’s burning up your belt,” said Marty Jagodowski from Taplin Yard, Pump & Power Equipment in Agawam.

Jagodowski says you should go slower with your snowblower when there is heavy wet snow so you take less snow in.