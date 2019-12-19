Breaking News
Fire prompts evacuation at Chicopee Walmart
Watch Live
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Wintry mix could damage your snowblower if you’re not careful

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some precautions you should take or you could end up having to get your snowblower repaired.

Chances are you’ve had to use your snowblower a few times already this season and while our first storm was mainly fluffy snow, our latest winter storm was an icy mix.

If you’re not careful when using your snow blower you could end up having to make costly repairs.

“If you see the snow just dribbling out of the end of the chute, that means the belt is just spinning and it’s not shooting the snow out and it’s burning up your belt,” said Marty Jagodowski from Taplin Yard, Pump & Power Equipment in Agawam.

Jagodowski says you should go slower with your snowblower when there is heavy wet snow so you take less snow in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets