Wintry mix could mean snow for your Thursday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We could be looking at our second round of wintry weather this week as we head into Thursday morning.

A wintry mix of mostly snow and rain could bring a light accumulation of wet snow for the Thursday morning commute.

Higher snowfall accumulations will happen north and west of the lower Pioneer Valley, but some dustings or thick coatings of snow are possible anywhere.

Timing:

Thursday 1am-4am: Snow spreads into western Massachusetts

Thursday 4am-9am: Snow changing to rain from south to north in the valley and then gradually in the hills

Thursday After 9am: Mainly rain for the majority of people, still some spotty snow/sleet/freezing rain in our western hills

Thursday afternoon-evening: Few rain showers/drizzle

We’ll continue to update the forecast as this mini-mix approaches, but don’t be surprised if you need some extra time to brush snow off your car tomorrow morning.