1  of  3
Breaking News
Two patients tested positive for coronavirus at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton 5.7 magnitude quake felt by millions in Salt Lake City Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel
Watch Live
The White House coronavirus task force update
Closings and Delays
There are currently 177 active closings. Click for more details.

Wintry mix could mean snow for your Thursday morning

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We could be looking at our second round of wintry weather this week as we head into Thursday morning.

A wintry mix of mostly snow and rain could bring a light accumulation of wet snow for the Thursday morning commute.

Higher snowfall accumulations will happen north and west of the lower Pioneer Valley, but some dustings or thick coatings of snow are possible anywhere.

Timing:

  • Thursday 1am-4am: Snow spreads into western Massachusetts
  • Thursday 4am-9am: Snow changing to rain from south to north in the valley and then gradually in the hills
  • Thursday After 9am: Mainly rain for the majority of people, still some spotty snow/sleet/freezing rain in our western hills
  • Thursday afternoon-evening: Few rain showers/drizzle

We’ll continue to update the forecast as this mini-mix approaches, but don’t be surprised if you need some extra time to brush snow off your car tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets